Bigger, Better Scares at Six Flags New England's Fright Fest 2019

Jennifer from Six Flags New England joined us this morning-- along with two ghostly ghouls-- to give us all the details on the bigger, better scares of Fright Fest 2019.

On September 21st and 22nd, the first days of Fright Fest, you can get into the park for free by bringing a box of diapers to benefit Square One, preschools, and local parents in need of support.

Fright Fest 2019 features a brand new haunt called Nightmares, which takes people's top ten fears-- snakes, bees, needles, claustrophobia-- and puts them all in one haunt for you to traverse through.

Of course, Six Flags New England also features thrills by day and frights by night, so younger kids can attend before 6pm to wear Halloween costumes, trick or treat, and watch street shows.

After 6pm, the park suggests 13+ because things get really intense, really quickly with 200 zombies and lots of horrifying haunts. Want a preview of what you can expect? Salt got the ghoul makeover, and you can see the terrifying result below!