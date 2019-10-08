Dirty on the :30: Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Advice For Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is joining The Voice for Season 18. Blake Shelton had some words for him...

Video of Nick Jonas Gets a Scare from His New ‘The Voice’ Co-Star ‘Blake Shelton’

He's talking trash already! Nick is replacing Gwen Stefani, who is dating Blake Shelton.

Hannah B unleashed the beast last night on Dancing With The Stars. The judges have been critical of her because they called her "too smiley," but that image might have changed when she smashed a bunch of bottles in a "rage room" to pump herself up for the dance.

Was Hannah Brown picturing some of her Bachelor Nation exes while smashing bottles on #DWTS? https://t.co/Ah33Uj7YjD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 8, 2019

James Van Der Beek announced he and his wife are pregnant with baby number six on Dancing With The Stars, as well.

Dan + Shay announced their first-ever arena tour, and tickets sold so fast they had to add more shows and cities. It's kicking off with back-to-back nights in Nashville on March 6th and 7th 2020. And they'll be coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on October 10th next year!