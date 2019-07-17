Can't Beat Christine: Diane

Diane is taking an early morning drive to the beach, and she wants to take on Christine! Listen along to hear how she did, and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

1. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and sat down to talk about the movie. But the conversation moved to Leo's infamous floating door scene from Titanic. Who was his co-star in Titanic, that let him die?

Kate Winslet

2. Time magazine's list of the Most Influential People on the Internet includes Donald Trump, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and rapper Lil Nas X, not to mention Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. What is the name of Lil Nas X's hit song?

"Old Town Road"

3. theknot.com claims that among the most common pre-wedding fights is where to have the wedding, like the church vs. winery debate. Which Game of Thrones actress recently got married in Vegas to her pop star boyfriend?

Sophie Turner

4. David Hasselhoff celebrates his 67th birthday today. What was the name of his character's first name on Baywatch-- Was it Michael or Mitch?

Mitch

5. The Emmy nominations came out yesterday, and there was one notable snub in the Late Night Show category-- Seth Meyers. On what network would you find his show?

NBC