Charlie Puth On Meeting Jennifer Aniston, Being Nude In Germany, & More

November 8, 2019
Charlie Puth came to the Acoustic Cafe, and wanted to talk about his new single "Mother" with Christine and Salt... but we quickly derailed that conversation. Instead, we talked about Charlie meeting Jennifer Aniston, his favorite microphone, being naked in Germany, and more.

Here's 5 fun facts we learned from Charlie Puth at the Acoustic Cafe:

1. Last week, Ellen surprised Charlie by introducing him to Jennifer Aniston. However, she's actually the third Friends co-star he's met. He previously hung out with Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox.

2. Charlie just got back from Germany, and it took him three times to get used to hanging out totally nude in the sauna.

3. Charlie's preferred microphone is the Telefunken M80, which is made right here in CT.

4. Charlie once wrote a song for Michael Buble. It's "Love You Anymore" from the Heart album.

5. Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers played drums on Charlie's new song "Mother." See? We circled back to talk about "Mother" after all!

