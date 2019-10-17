Dirty on the :30: The 100 Most Powerful People In Entertainment Are...

October 17, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios)

The annual list of the 100 most powerful powerful people in entertainment is out, and Oprah comes in as the highest ranking celebrity at number 15.

 

The 14 above her are studio executives and presidents. Reese Witherspoon made the list, jumping up to number 37. Tyler Perry, The Rock, and Ellen also made the list.

Taylor Swift did a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, and it was amazing. They did a little Q&A in between each song, and she answered what she would do if she ever "got happy" and how that would change her songwriting. She also performed some of her music, and it was stripped down and sounded fantastic.

