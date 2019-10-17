Dirty on the :30: The 100 Most Powerful People In Entertainment Are...

The annual list of the 100 most powerful powerful people in entertainment is out, and Oprah comes in as the highest ranking celebrity at number 15.

The 14 above her are studio executives and presidents. Reese Witherspoon made the list, jumping up to number 37. Tyler Perry, The Rock, and Ellen also made the list.

The Hollywood Reporter 100: The most powerful people in entertainment 2019

Taylor Swift did a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, and it was amazing. They did a little Q&A in between each song, and she answered what she would do if she ever "got happy" and how that would change her songwriting. She also performed some of her music, and it was stripped down and sounded fantastic.