Dirty on the :30: The 2019 GRAMMY Award Nominations Are Here!

The GRAMMY nominations just dropped, and a lot of 96.5TIC artists are on the list. For record of the year, we have Billie Eilish and "Bad Guy", "Seven Rings" from Ariana Grande, Khalid with "Talk", "Old Town Road" from Lil Nas X, "Truth Hurts" from Lizzo, and "Sunflower" from Post Malone.

For Album of the Year, Billie Eilish is going up against Ariana Grande for Thank U Next, Lil Nas X for Seven, Lizzo's Because I Love You and Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride. Ariana Grande is gonna be really tough to beat, but there's so many other great artists, it's gonna be a fight.

Song of the Year includes Taylor Swift with "Lover", Billie Eilish "Bad Guy", Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and Lewis Capaldi. We're not sure if Lizzo will win in this category, but we definitely think she'll pull off New Artist of the Year, beating out Billie Eilish for that award.

For Best Duo or Group Performance includes Ariana Grande and Social House, the Jonas Brothers for "Sucker", Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello. Will this be the inevitable award that goes to "Old Town Road"?

Kristen Bell just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she had a very cute speech about it.