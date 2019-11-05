Dirty on the :30: Is Anna Faris Getting Married Again?

The Jonas Brothers are dropping a Christmas song on Friday. This is gonna be cool!

Anna Faris was spotted with a giant rock on THAT finger. This is interesting, coming on the heels of her ex Chris Pratt getting married recently to Katherine Schwarzenegger. This would be marriage number three for her. If she keeps all the diamond rings from all the marriages, she'd have, like, a 40 carat ring.

Frozen 2 is right around the corner, and things are already starting to spill out about plotline. This movie is going to focus on Elsa figuring out her magic. There's some pretty big names attached to the soundtrack, too, including Panic! at the Disco and Weezer.