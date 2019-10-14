Dirty on the :30: 'Bachelor's Pilot Pete Back To Normal?

Pilot Pete-- the next Bachelor-- got his 22 stitches removed after a golf cart mishap in Costa Rica. They're currently filming in Chile, so apparently everything is back to normal. No one has seen a photo of Pete yet since his accident, because production has been locked up tight.

Martin Scorsese is doubling down on his controversial hot takes on modern movies. A couple weeks ago, he talked about how Marvel movies are not cinema, and he didn't like them. But now he seems to be contradicting himself because he said he likes CGI-- which is used heavily in his new movie The irishman-- and he likes streaming services-- because The Irishman is going to be on NETFLIX.

Ryan Reynolds is wishing a happy birthday to Hugh Jackman, with whom he seems to have a budding bromance that can get a little antagonistic. Ryan's birthday message is no different... LOL.