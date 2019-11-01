Dirty on the :30: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019
It took Heidi Klum over 10 hours to put on her Halloween costume. This was the 20th anniversary of the Halloween costume party that she throws every year in New York City, and she said that she wanted to go all out for the occasion.
She sat in a storefront of an Amazon Prime in New York and got her makeup done in a chair in front of an open window where passers by could watch. It was it was insane! She put on a full body suit that gave her a bigger booty and a larger chest, to become a corpse that was trying to be reanimated along with some steampunk stuff. It was crazy and amazing to look at!
The team at @prorenfx making progress --------------♀️---- #heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween @instamaxmonty
Thank you to all of the people who worked so hard to make #heidiklumhalloween2019 such a blast! Also, thank you to all of the fans who came out in the rain to watch me get ready. The @prorenfx team are such talented artists... it really is an honor to be their living canvas… I was so happy that @amazonprimevideo allowed us to show people how much work the team put in to make my crazy fantasy a reality! Also, thank you to the one and only @questlove for keeping me dancing even after 13 hours in the make up chair! ----------♀️-------- #heidihalloween --@instamaxmonty
Jumanji dropped a new trailer yesterday, and Kevin Hart celebrated by dressing like The Rock from his iconic photo back in the 90s, complete with a fanny pack, acid washed jeans, and a black turtleneck with a herringbone around it. Kevin even showed up at The Rock's door in the outfit!
------------ This shit makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow
Lisa Rinna dressed up as Jennifer Lopez.
Ellen DeGeneres dressed up as Cardi B.
And Kim Kardashian dressed like Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.
Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay Elias Tahan video and editing Ricky Alvarez video and photo Lauren Drablier producer Chris Appleton hair Ash K Holm makeup Music: “One Girl Revolution” Superchick Courtesy of Whizbang, Inc. and Inpop Records