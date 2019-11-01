Dirty on the :30: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019

It took Heidi Klum over 10 hours to put on her Halloween costume. This was the 20th anniversary of the Halloween costume party that she throws every year in New York City, and she said that she wanted to go all out for the occasion.

She sat in a storefront of an Amazon Prime in New York and got her makeup done in a chair in front of an open window where passers by could watch. It was it was insane! She put on a full body suit that gave her a bigger booty and a larger chest, to become a corpse that was trying to be reanimated along with some steampunk stuff. It was crazy and amazing to look at!

Jumanji dropped a new trailer yesterday, and Kevin Hart celebrated by dressing like The Rock from his iconic photo back in the 90s, complete with a fanny pack, acid washed jeans, and a black turtleneck with a herringbone around it. Kevin even showed up at The Rock's door in the outfit!

Lisa Rinna dressed up as Jennifer Lopez.

Just incase you missed it......-------- A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Oct 28, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

Ellen DeGeneres dressed up as Cardi B.

Video of Cardi B Meets Cardi E

And Kim Kardashian dressed like Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.