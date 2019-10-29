Dirty on the :30: Celebrities Evacuating California Wildfires

Celebrities are having to evacuate along with the real people in California, due to the wildfires raging out there. Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James, and more have been forced to evacuate. It's a scary situation, no matter who you are, but at least these celebs can afford to relocate quickly. But unfortunately, some celebs forgot to tell their support staff that they were leaving due to the dangerous conditions.

In a posthumous autobiography, Prince was apparently taking shots at contemporary artists before his death. Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran were both name dropped, when he said the music industry was trying to ram these artists down our throats even if we don't actually like it. We don't agree, sorry Prince.

Ellen had Jennifer Aniston on her show yesterday, and there was an awkward moment where she talked about kissing on the lips. Ellen said she kisses women and men on the lips, and asked Jennifer when the last time she kissed a girl was... then proceeded to kiss her, without permission. Ellen!!