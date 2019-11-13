Dirty on the :30: Days Of Our Lives Cast Gets Released

November 13, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt

Days Of Our Lives just released all of their stars from their contracts. They have the show filmed for months in advance, so they have enough to get through early 2020, but no one knows what's going to happen then. The show has been on the air for 55 years.

Taylor Swift has been dropping hints that she may release a surprise Christmas album. 

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were making out hardcore, courtside at the LA clippers game. She was sitting in his lap, and there was a lady staring at them and judging them the whole time.

