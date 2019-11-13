Dirty on the :30: Days Of Our Lives Cast Gets Released

Days Of Our Lives just released all of their stars from their contracts. They have the show filmed for months in advance, so they have enough to get through early 2020, but no one knows what's going to happen then. The show has been on the air for 55 years.

Taylor Swift has been dropping hints that she may release a surprise Christmas album.

-- | With the rumor of Taylor Swift possibly releasing new music before the end of the year could it be related to Christmas — do some of the music video Easter eggs have double meanings? --✨ pic.twitter.com/kIhCA6aSYD — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 12, 2019

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were making out hardcore, courtside at the LA clippers game. She was sitting in his lap, and there was a lady staring at them and judging them the whole time.