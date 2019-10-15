Dirty on the :30: Did Jeremy Renner Threaten His Ex-Wife?

Jeremy Renner's ex-wife is accusing him of wanting to kill her. According to Sonni Pacheco, Renner went to a club and told one of his friends he wanted to go to her house and kill her, because he'd rather their daughter not have her as a mom.

She's also accusing him of a history of substance abuse, verbal abuse, and emotional abuse. Jeremy is saying this is a cash grab, that she's the one with problems, and he cited the fact that their marriage only lasted one year. He's claiming she said she "bagged an Avenger," and asked him to introduce her to the other Avengers, so they could bag one, too. This is a troubling case of he said/ she said.

Miley Cyrus is now claiming she was ghosted by Liam Hemsworth. She's still the one who said she wanted to end the marriage, so it seems reasonable to let Liam process that any way he wants to.

Disney revealed the full contents of the Disney+ streaming service in a series of Tweets yesterday, and it literally took three hours worth of tweeting to get it all out. They went deep into the obscure stuff they're going to include, along with original content and all the Disney animated classics, Marvel, and Star Wars. This service is gonna be loaded with content!