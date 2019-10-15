Dirty on the :30: Did Liam Hemsworth Ghost Miley Cyrus?

Everyone's upset because Liam Hemsworth apparently ghosted Miley Cyrus. Miley commented on a Vice post about ghosting, and the post reads "stop being weird, own your desires. Other people are people, even the ones you don't want to f*** any more," and she wrote "#dignity" in reponse. Miley is the one who wanted a divorce, she initiated the split, but apparently wants Liam to hang out and talk with her? That seems delusional.

Justin Timberlake and Lizzo are teaming up for some new music. That is a collaboration we want to hear!

Video of Justin Timberlake Teases Lizzo Collaboration: &#039;It&#039;s Flames!&#039; (Exclusive)

Justin also announced his new clothing line with Levi's, so it's a good time to be a JT fan.