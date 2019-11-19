Dirty on the :30: Ed Sheeran Returns To Music (For a Minute)

Ed Sheeran performed at Gordon Ramsay's daughter's birthday bash. He's taking some time off from music, but decided to come back for a minute and play five songs at the party. Reports say he normally gets $650k for a private gig, but because he's good friends with Gordon Ramsay's family, there's no word what he actually got paid for this. But Gordon's 18-year-old daughter was over the moon.

Taylor Swift fans are irritated that John Mayer and Sean Mendez appear to be making fun of her song "Lover."

-- | @JohnMayer discusses the Christmas light lyric in #Lover on his recent Instagram live with @ShawnMendes (via @inallmydreams13)



“Love the song, I really like the song (...) I go, you’re insane! Everybody keeps their Christmas lights up til January.” pic.twitter.com/YbwXOgqhCF — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 18, 2019

It doesn't seem like they were actually making fun of Taylor, they were just being silly.

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye West is going to do an opera called Nebuchadnezzar. And he's playing the Hollywood Bowl for one show, this weekend on November 24th. He also purchased another massive property in Wyoming to the tune of $14 million.