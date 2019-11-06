Dirty on the :30: Emma Watson Has a New Term For Being Single

Emma Watson isn't single, and apparently is using the term "self-partnered" to show how she's not single.

There's no shame in being single... just call yourself single.

Video of Emma Watson Talks Turning 30, Working With Meryl Streep, And Being Happily Single | British Vogue

Kylie Jenner and Drake are apparently spending time romantically after her split from Travis Scott. This was rumoured at Drake's birthday party when Kylie was seen dancing adjacent to Drake. He's a lot older than her... he's 33, she's 22. She has way more money than she does.

Sean Spicer is making everyone rage on Dancing With The Stars. Every week, when it's announced that Sean Spicer is safe, people are shocked. This includes the judges, the other dancers, and half of America. Carrie Ann Inaba, talking to US Weekly, said it's frustrating to see really great dancers go home as a result of the system, but she can't get mad at it because this is the way it's always been.