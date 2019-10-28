Dirty on the :30: Ewan McGregor Was Attacked By a Ghost?

Ewan McGregor is doing Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, and said that not only has he come across a ghost, but the ghost tried to burn him! He was in his bathrobe when the apparition tried to set him on fire.

We can see why Halloween is so enticing to celebrities, because they can go around in disguise. Demi Lovato went out as Sexy Pennywise, and she was virtually unrecognizable. Her mom joined her, as Georgie.

Michael Jackson loved Halloween, because he could be incognito and feel kind of normal for a minute. Apparently, he used to get found out, though, because whatever costume he wore, he would still have on his iconic loafers and white socks, which was a dead giveaway.

Dave Chappelle, who got booed off the stage here in Hartford years ago, is having the last laugh, because he's receiving the Mark Twain Prize. He was awarded the prize last night, although it won't air on TV until it debuts on PBS January 7th.