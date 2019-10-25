Dirty on the :30: Felicity Huffman Getting Out of Jail

Felicity Huffman will be getting out of prison. Finally, that 13 days of hell is over. Now, the only person who has to fear is Lori Lockwood. To make matters worst, this weekend is also the premiere of the holiday Christmas movies on Hallmark, which she will not be a part of this year.

Are Kylie Jenner and Drake a new item? Drake had his 33rd birthday party the other day, and Kylie and her friends went to it. They were dancing-- not together-- but next to each other. It might not be enough fuel to really fire up this rumor, but who knows?

Dr. Phil just discovered VSCO girls and he doesn't know what any of it means.