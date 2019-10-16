Dirty on the :30: Felicity Huffman Goes To Jail Early

Felicity Huffman reported to jail ten days earlier than expected.

This might be a really smart move, because she just wanted to get it over with. She has Thanksgiving to prepare for, turkeys to buy and stuffing to make... really it's best to be out of jail before you have family coming over for a holiday party. In addition to serving for 14 days, she'll also have to pay a $30 thousand fine, with one year supervised release, plus 250 hours of community service.

Cuba Gooding Junior has entered a not guilty plea in the case of him allegedly groping a woman in a club, as more women have come out with accusations. One woman says Cuba's behavior goes back at least five years, from the first time he grabbed her to the most recent. A total of twelve accusers are now claiming a pattern of really bad behavior by Cuba.