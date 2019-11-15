Dirty on the :30: Goop's Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

November 15, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment

The Goop holiday gift guide is out. For all of you with $405,280.09 burning a hole in your pocket, you now know what to get for that special someone in your life. Who wouldn't want a $130 joint roller? Or $34 Number Two toilet paper? Or a marble Connect Four set for $1,495, for the discerning child who plays games. 

Ellie Goulding said that Joni Mitchell inspired her to become a singer, and she shared a new cover of the classic folk song "River," which is going to be Amazon's official Christmas song this year. 

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty Laundry: Lizzo Sued By Food Delivery Worker WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Goop's Holiday Gift Guide Is Here WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Stars React To Taylor Swift/ Scooter Braun Situation WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Marlon Wayans Gushes Over Kissing Jennifer Hudson WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: John From Westfield WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Is Taylor Swift Being Blocked From Playing the AMAs? WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes