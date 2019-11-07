Dirty on the :30: Hear Joe Pesci's Lounge Music feat. Adam Levine(!!!)

November 7, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Christine Lee
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment
Salt
Shows

Academy Award winning actor Joe Pesci, who's in Martin Scorsese's new movie The Irishman, used to be a lounge singer, and he's releasing his first album in 21 years.

 

His new album has 13 tracks, two of which feature Adam Levine from Maroon 5. That's crazy!

Whitney Houston's long rumored girlfriend is speaking out, just in time to promote her book A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, in stores November 12th. Much the surprise of no one, she's admitting that she and Whitney had a physical relationship. Back in 1998, Salt was a bellhop at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia, and his good friend in security talked an incident with Whitney and "a female companion." It really is a shame they couldn't be out as a couple, instead of being the subjects of years of rumors, whispers, and gossip.

Matt Damon was on ESPN, appropriately, to promote his new racing movie Ford versus Ferrari. He talked about how he used to think 50 was old, until he realized that Tom Brady (and Matt himself) are going to be 50 soon. 

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty on the :30: Hear Joe Pesci's Lounge Music feat. Adam Levine(!!!) WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: T.I. Goes With His 18-Year-Old Daughter To The Gynecologist WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Charlie From Burlington WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: See Mariah Carey's Hilarious New Christmas Ad WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty Laundry: Whitney Houston's Bestie Reveals They Were Lovers WTICFM: On-Demand
Lisa Lampanelli Talks Changing From Insults To Inspiration WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes