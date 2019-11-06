Dirty on the :30: How Mariah Carey Spends Christmas Day

We all know Mariah Carey loves Christmas, and she goes all out for it. She usually spends the holiday in Aspen with her kids, and when she de-planes, she has a very specific routine.

"When I get off the plane at Aspen, our drivers have "All I Want for Christmas" playing. We have some hot cocoa and some butterscotch schnapps. Then, we'll go through the woods on a two horse open sleigh with blankets and real reindeer. It's freezing cold , but it's beautiful, and you're looking at the stars. It's an incredible moment I love every year."

She also has a 19 foot Christmas tree every year.

Kim Kardashian has some marriage advice to share. She thinks Kanye being more strict in terms of what the kids can see has been a good thing. This is why they pulled the TVs out of their kids' rooms and removed the makeup from North's bathroom, because she started getting into her mom's makeup.

Video of Kim Kardashian West Makes Compromises to Support Kanye’s New Life’s Journey

Yesterday , Andy Wu put out a mash up between Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" and Justin Bieber's "Sorry." It actually sounds incredible!