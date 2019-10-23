Dirty on the :30: What Will Robert Pattinson's Batman Sound Like?
DC Comics fans are getting another version of Batman, this time played by Robert Pattinson. Zoe Kravitz will also star as Catwoman. He discussed his approach to the voice of Batman, in comparison to Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and the other actors...
He's taking a cue from Willem DaFoe, his co-star in the new horror film The Lighthouse. He wants to do a "pirate-y" voice. Wouldn't it be funny if he spoke and the bad guys just started laughing hysterically?
We've got to hand it to Kanye West, he made a million dollar donation to her favorite charities that work on prison reform for her 39th birthday.