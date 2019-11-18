Dirty on the :30: Inside Kanye West's Megachurch Sunday Service

Kanye West said he is officially "the greatest performer that God has ever created."

He was hanging out with Joel Osteen this weekend in Texas and literally told Joel that in front of a crowd of about 30,000 people. Tickets to the event were free, but the scalpers were out which caused a bit of pandemonium. It's crazy following Kanye's career over the past three years, but at least he's doing something positive. He performed an hour long set with his 100 person choir for the population of the Harris County Jail, as well as at Joel's megachurch.

Lizzo is getting sued. Earlier this year, she called out a Postmate's employee by name, claiming that she had stolen her delivery order, only to apologize later and delete it when she realized that didn't actually happen. What actually happened was the Postmates woman came inside the hotel where Lizzo was supposed to be, but couldn't find her anywhere in the hotel, so she moved on to her next route, which is exactly what Postmates delivery people are supposed to do. Lizzo called her out on social media, and the delivery woman got death threats and people coming at her. Lizzo apologized, but now the woman is suing for libel. She had to quit her job over the issue.

James Holzhauer won Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, scoring himself a quarter million dollars!