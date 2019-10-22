Dirty on the :30: It's Hard Living The Royal Lifestyle

There's more fallout from the documentary that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did while they were in Africa, where they revealed that they were struggling with the tabloids and how they were being treated by the British press.

The first year of marriage is hard enough, but being a Royal, having a baby, and always being in the public spotlight is very tough. Prince William is now worried about his brother and sister-in-law. Imagine a thousand TMZ's stalking you 24/7... now their idea of possibly moving to Canada makes more sense.

Video of &#039;Harry &amp; Meghan: An African Journey&#039;: Meghan Markle Opens Up About Bullying and Rumored Royal Rift

Johnny Depp has to fork over his medical and arrest records. Amber Heard's attorneys are making a case that these records will show a pattern of domestic abuse and substance abuse over the course of his lifetime, with other partners before Amber. A judge in Virginia ruled this was not just a fishing exercise, and ordered Depp to hand the records over.

Coldplay is coming out with a double album on November 22nd. The last time they did music was 2015, so this has been a long time coming. The two LPs are called "Sunrise" and "Sunset," and the album is titled "Everyday Life."