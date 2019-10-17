Dirty on the :30: Jennifer Aniston To Receive Icon Award

Jennifer Aniston is officially an icon now. She's going to receive the Icon Award at this year's E's People's Choice Awards, the second ever recipient after Melissa McCarthy.

This comes on the heels of her breaking the internet when she launched her official Instagram account. She was on Jimmy Kimmel's show, talking about starting her Instagram account.

Video of Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Know Why She Joined Instagram

Judd Apatow, who did Freaks and Geeks and feature films like Funny People and Knocked Up, is a giant producer in Hollywood. His wife Leslie Mann starred in a bunch of movies like The 40 Year Old Virgin, and is known as the Jurgens lotion lady, because she does their commercials with her daughter. Apparently, the couple were fighting outside of Katsuya in L.A. She was literally screaming at him, got into their Cadillac, and slammed the door. People reached out to Judd to ask about the yelling match, and he had the best quote: "That was just to fight at Katsuya. You should have heard the rest of it at Pinkberry."

Ann Curry apparently knows more about Matt Lauer than she's saying, and apparently she could literally destroy the guy. People used to come to her when she was working at NBC and would just unload. A lot of these women are said do have signed NDAs from NBC, so they can't talk about what happened there. But if they told Ann Curry and she repeats what they say, they won't be accountable.

Congratulations are in order for Andy Grammer, who's expecting child number two. Andy, say goodbye to sleep!