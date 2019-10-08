Dirty on the :30: Jenny McCarthy Sitting Out New Year's Eve Special

Jenny McCarthy is not going to do the New Year's Eve telecast this year.

She was on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, and said her son is 17 and he asked to spend time together as a family, because he only has one year left at home. Apparently Donnie Wahlberg, who was also on the New Year's Eve special in the past, is on board to stay home. Jenny will still do The Masked Singer, which tapes through December.

Video of Jenny McCarthy Is Taking a Break from Hosting on New Year&#039;s Eve

Oprah Winfrey has donated even more money to Morehouse College. Last year, she left the school a $12 million endowment, but now she upped the ante, giving them an additional $13 million.

Ellen DeGeneres was sitting next to former President George W. Bush at a Cowboys-Packers game, and people were up in arms about it. She did a great job of explaining it, though.