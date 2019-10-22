Dirty on the :30: J.Lo and A-Rod Want You To Eat Well For Less

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a new food line that's hitting Wal-Mart. Tiller & Hatch Supply Co. is supposed to be very healthy food that you can buy pre-packaged. They're working with the help of Bruce's Catering, which does a lot of entertainment catering. Offerings will include organic meals, options for those on the paleo diet, and more. Every celebrity does a clothing line, but this is a different market to break into for two super-healthy people like J.Lo and A-Rod.

Kesha went through an awful ordeal with Dr. Luke, and had about half the music industry supporting her, and it was a tough struggle for her. She wasn't allowed to do new music, because it was going to be owned by him. But now, her new album, High Road, is a whole new vibe.