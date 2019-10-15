Dirty on the :30: Joe Giudice Wants a Divorce

Joe Giudice got out of jail yesterday, and was looking great down 50 pounds. And now reports are coming out that he wants a divorce because of pictures of Teresa with her 26-year-old boy toy that were floating around, and the fact that she visited a divorce attorney while he was in prison. He's going to Italy, and apparently planning to make it a fresh start.

Zoe Kravitz is going to be announced as the new Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman. The movie will cover Batman's earlier years. It's an interesting casting choice, harkening back to Eartha Kitt, the first woman of color to play Batman's adversary-slash-love interest.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are saying goodbye to their personal secretary, who apparently felt it was time to move on. It's not a difficult parting of the ways, as there were no major problems or drama. She was the Interim Private Secretary when the couple gotten married, and has been with the Royalty for about 20 years now, including at one time serving as press secretary to the Queen.

A guy on Wheel of Fortune and instead of thanking his "lovely wife and beautiful children" like most contestants, he got REAL.

Video of Loveless Marriage W.O.F.

This guy is our hero!