Dirty on the :30: John Legend Is People's Sexiest Man Alive

John Legend was named People's Sexiest Man Alive. Interestingly, in recent years, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and now John Legend (all from The Voice) have earned that title. People Magazine is owned by Meredith Meredith, which owns a lot of broadcasting, but not NBC... so there's no behind the scenes connection, apparently, but it seems like a weird coincidence.

John's kids seem less than impressed (LOL).

The kids...do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Chrissy Teigen Tweeted "The sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich."

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Selena Gomez opened up about being attacked over her weight when she posts a picture. Selena suffers from Lupus, which affects weight drastically, and said it really messes her up when people come at her for her weight fluctuation, especially when they don't realize everything that afflicts her. Everyone on the internet-- stop commenting on people's weight!

Lizzo talked to the BBC about her interaction with Niall Horan from One Direction, and it got a little hot.

So we're pretty sure @NiallOfficial isn't going to forget meeting @Lizzo in a hurry ---- pic.twitter.com/v6yGLn3KAt — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 12, 2019

Niall was asked after this came out on the BBC if he was going to forget meeting Lizzo, and he said not anytime soon.