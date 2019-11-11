Dirty on the :30: Is Kanye West Changing His Name?

Is Kanye West becoming the Purple One Prince symbol of this decade?

In his latest bonkers statement, Kanye came out to the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival last Thursday night and said he's going to legally change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West. We don't believe he's a billionaire, last we checked. He's also teasing a presidential campaign in 2024, claiming he would create "so many jobs," and said he's going to make his new Yeezy sneakers partly out of algae, and is moving the company's headquarters to Cody, Wyoming. That's a lot to take in.

Kris Jenner is selling a $50,000 Gucci mink coat on the Kardashian Kloset. It's a disgusting coat, with the Gucci "G" burned into the fur all over it.