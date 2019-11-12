Dirty on the :30: Kanye West Planning Biggest Sunday Service Yet

Kanye West may have the biggest audience yet for his Sunday Service, because apparently he's agreed to take the stage for Joel Osteen, the Megachurch guy. He and Kanye have become best buds, bonding over Kanye's reborn status. This Sunday at 11 o'clock at Joel Osteen's megachurch, Kanye plans to come to the pulpit to have a 20 to 30 minute conversation with Joel. He will not be performing musically. Joel Osteen's congregation is 45,000 strong.

Sean Spicer was finally sent home on Dancing With The Stars, even though he probably got a massive amount of fan votes. That leaves Lauren Alaina as the only one who is outside of the top dancers right now.

Video of Lauren Alaina’s Rumba - Dancing with the Stars

Otherwise, James van der Beek is still crushing it, Hannah Brown is doing very well, Ally Brooke keeps destroying the contests, and Kel Mitchell has been quietly dancing his way and doing a great job.

Video of Kel Mitchell’s Viennese Waltz - Dancing with the Stars

Prediction time! Salt thinks Ally Brooke from Fifth Harmony is going to win the Mirrorball. Christine is going with Hannah Brown, because she's such a fan favorite.