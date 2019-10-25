Dirty on the :30: Kanye West's Gospel Album Delayed AGAIN

Kanye West is going through another transformation. He's doing his Sunday Services and his album was supposed to hit at midnight last night, though it's still MIA. He went to Twitter to thank his fans for being loyal and patient, and say they were fixing mixes on songs and wouldn't sleep until it was finished.

Will the album ever actually come out? The music doesn't matter, at least not as much as Kanye clearly matters to himself:

Video of Kanye West: Jesus Is King, Sunday Service, and Being Born Again | Apple Music

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding dress got its own hotel room and its own humidifier to control the temperature in the room.

Todd Chrisley has clarified the comments about him having a sex tape of his daughter, saying there never was a sex tape. Whether that's true or not, when you get to the point in your parenting life that you're at a press conference talking about your child's sex tape, don't you think something must be very wrong?