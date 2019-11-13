Dirty on the :30: Kathie Lee Gifford Returns To Dating

Kathie Lee Gifford returned to The Today Show yesterday during the late hour that Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host.

Kathie Lee looked jacked! She stripped down to a tank top and flexed for Hoda and Jenna. Kathie Lee also said she's turning over a new leaf, dating for the first time in over 30 years.

Madonna is not winning friends and influencing people. It came out two days ago that there was a man suing her because of her late starts at concerts. It's not uncommon that a show that's supposed to start at 10:30 doesn't start til midnight. Madonna's diva attitude used to be amusing, but there days, let's face it-- she's not Beyonce. People roasted her on Twitter after she didn't appear at her Vegas show until after midnight. She also got booed on stage after that tardy performance.

New music alert! Billie Eilish has debuted a snippet of a new song. Check it out:

------out tomorrow A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Nov 12, 2019 at 10:00am PST

Billie Eilish - “everything i wanted”



Out tomorrow at 4:00pm PT globally. pic.twitter.com/CZd4YKH1NO — billie eilish (@billieeilish) November 13, 2019

The full song comes out tonight at 7pm.