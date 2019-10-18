Dirty on the :30: A Kim Kardashian Makeover Costs How Much?!?

Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario will make you over, and you and a friend will be featured in one of Kim's makeup artist celebrity Instagram videos. You can look like Kim Kardashian, get the full celebrity experience, the contouring, a master class in applying makeup, and fantasy gifts courtesy of Neiman Marcus. All it will cost you is $400,000. That's more than, like, four homes!

Jennifer Lawrence is getting married on one of most popular weddingweekends of the year, with 34,000 brides getting married between Saturday and Sunday. She's serving some really interesting hors d'oeuvres, including braised short ribs and fish beignets.

Demi Lovato got her Snapchat hacked, and nude photos were released. On the heels of this, some other surprising information has come out. Demi recently got baptized in the Jordan River in Jerusalem, but apparently she was paid $150,000 from the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs to do that.