Dirty on the :30: Kylie Jenner's #RiseandShine Breaks TikTok Record

October 22, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Christine Lee
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment
Salt
Shows

Kylie Jenner has set a TikTok record, scoring one billion views by Sunday for her hashtag #RiseandShine. That's a crazy amount of views.

 

Former First Lady Michelle Obama posted a fitness photo of herself. She had a medicine ball above her head while doing a lung. She looked amazing-- not only does she have the arms, but her abs are super toned!

It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? ----

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Kesha has come a long way since her last album Rainbow, and she's really come out on the other end stronger, feeling better about herself, and ready to party again. Talking about her upcoming album High Road, Kesha said she is revisiting her roots and celebrating "debaucherous joy." Guess she'll be waking up with a bottle of Jack and a toothbrush again!

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty Laundry: Aunt Becky Faces More Charges In College Scandal WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Kylie Jenner's #RiseandShine Breaks TikTok Record WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: It's Hard Living The Royal Lifestyle WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: J.Lo and A-Rod Want You To Eat Well For Less Money WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Miley Cyrus Upsets LGBTQ Community WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Joy From Killingworth WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes