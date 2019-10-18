Dirty on the :30: Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage In Vegas

Lady Gaga fell off the stage in Las Vegas last night during her Enigma residency show.

A guy got invited on stage, she jumped up on him and was straddling him, and the next thing you know, they're gyrating a little bit, he steps back, and they fall right off the stage. Gaga is okay, which is good. Based on the video, it looks like the guy took the brunt of the fall.

Lindsie Chrisley, the "normal" one in the family, has largely avoided the drama of thew rest of her family, aside from some nudes that got released... by her brother, Chase. She talked about her brother trying to peddle her sex tape when she was on Dr. Phil.

Video of Lindsie Chrisley Claims Father Threatened Her With Nude Photos And Sex Tape

Teresa Giudice is not happy about the latest Real Housewives of New Jersey teaser, the one that makes it look like she's been stepping out on Joe while he was in prison. That would be when she was holding hands with and kissing a different guy outside of a bar in Miami.