Dirty on the :30: Lizzo Accused of Plagiarism (Again)
It hasn't really been talked about in the past two years, but Lizzo has been accused of plagiarism, and this is the second time allegations have come out.
Justin Raisen and two other guys who worked with Lizzo before she hit it big with "Truth Hurts" were working on a song called "Healthy," and Lizzo literally took the signature line from "Truth Hurts" from that song. The similarities are very obvious.
The Truth about “Truth Hurts” On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called “Healthy” w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch” was taken from “Healthy” and used in “Truth Hurts”. We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand. Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote “Healthy” along with the comparisons between the two works. All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen #lizzo #truthhurts #healthy #billboard
Lizzo sang on "Healthy" as well, because she was working with the guys on that song, but she apparently took the line for her own song after that. The guys are not trying to hold Lizzo back or anything, they just approached her and her management team about getting a writing credit and five percent for each of them. Lizzo hasn't commented publicly about the accusation.
To make things more complicated, the line from "Healthy" was actually written by another woman, Mina Lioness, who called Lizzo out about it last year. She originally tweeted the line and it became a meme back in 2017.
I did a DNA test and found out I'm 100% that bitch.— Endorphina (@MinaLioness) February 25, 2017
The three guys involved in this second plagiarism accusation also want to give Mina a portion of the proceeds that they get.
We think Lizzo should just pay them. 15 percent isn't that much to resolve this issue, especially if it's true that she didn't write the line.
Prince Harry was getting all emotional when he was thinking back to before he and Meghan had children.