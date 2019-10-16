Dirty on the :30: Lizzo Accused of Plagiarism (Again)

It hasn't really been talked about in the past two years, but Lizzo has been accused of plagiarism, and this is the second time allegations have come out.

Justin Raisen and two other guys who worked with Lizzo before she hit it big with "Truth Hurts" were working on a song called "Healthy," and Lizzo literally took the signature line from "Truth Hurts" from that song. The similarities are very obvious.

Lizzo sang on "Healthy" as well, because she was working with the guys on that song, but she apparently took the line for her own song after that. The guys are not trying to hold Lizzo back or anything, they just approached her and her management team about getting a writing credit and five percent for each of them. Lizzo hasn't commented publicly about the accusation.

To make things more complicated, the line from "Healthy" was actually written by another woman, Mina Lioness, who called Lizzo out about it last year. She originally tweeted the line and it became a meme back in 2017.

I did a DNA test and found out I'm 100% that bitch. — Endorphina (@MinaLioness) February 25, 2017

The three guys involved in this second plagiarism accusation also want to give Mina a portion of the proceeds that they get.

We think Lizzo should just pay them. 15 percent isn't that much to resolve this issue, especially if it's true that she didn't write the line.

