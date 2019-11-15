Dirty on the :30: Marlon Wayans Gushes Over Kissing Jennifer Hudson

November 15, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt

(Photos by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb & Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson are starring in an Aretha Franklin biopic called Respect, and they had a kissing scene. 

Marlon liked it, he said it was like kissing an angel.

People are saying that Justin Bieber is rehearsing for a tour and releasing a new album. The name R & Bieber surfaced, and supposedly the album is coming out before Christmas. The tour might be happening shortly after that. He was spotted heading to the dance studio in Los Angeles this week, which only adds more fuel to this rumor. 

The Rock is officially joining the comic book world. He is going to be play Black Adam, an anti-hero in the DC Universe, in a movie set for release December 20, 2021. 

