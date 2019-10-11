Dirty On The :30: Matt Lauer's Ex Wife Breaks Her Silence

Matt Lauer's ex-wife Annette has broken her silence. She's gonna comment, by not commenting, by commenting. Her attorney is saying that she's not going to comment. Now that they are officially divorced, she has no reason to talk about this and is going to focus on the kids. That speaks volumes to what is currently going on with Lauer. New people are talking about assaults and videos he shared on TikTok with his daughter have now been taken down. They don't want "fun" Matt Lauer out there anymore, they're purely in damage control mode.

According to Page Six, there was a 9am staff meeting yesterday at the Today show, and some veteran NBC journalists showed up and were questioning Oppenheimer, who is in charge of the news division. They asked what he knew and when he knew it. This is really bad not only for Lauer, but also for NBC News in general. To their credit, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were already ahead of it, and Meredith Vieira apparently hasn't spoken to Lauer since 2017.

Drew Barrymore has her own talk show. Drew has been wanting this for a while, and back in August she shot a pilot which was picked up by CBS. She will join the likes of Ellen and Kelly Clarkson on daytime TV for CBS. Drew Barrymore knows everyone in Hollywood, so she can definitely draw the stars out. Her first guest is reportedly going to be David Letterman, who's going to flash her because turnabout is fair play.

Gemini Man hits theaters this weekend. It's the latest action movie from Will Smith, and it has some great effects de-aging the actor. Check out the trailer...