Matthew McConaughey is a good dude. He served dinners to the first responders who were responding to the California wildfires. In total, he provided over 800 meals for 20 firehouses, plus another 800 meals for the local homeless shelters.

Kristen Bell, who played Anna in Frozen, is constantly being mistaken for Idina Menzel's character Elsa, but she doesn't care. She just rolls with it and takes the credit.