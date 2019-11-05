Dirty on the :30: Matthew McConaughey Joins Instagram

Matthew McConaughey is no Jennifer Aniston. He joined Instagram for his 50th birthday, but he failed to break the internet.

Here's his perfectly on-brand first post:

officially mcconaughey

Thus far he only has about 650,000 followers.

Alec Baldwin is now suing the car punch guy. Wojciech Cieszkowski slapped Baldwin with a multi-million dollar lawsuit, and Baldwin's camp is now saying this is an extortion scheme. They said they have the surveillance footage that's going to prove that he's lying. Didn't we already see footage where Alec Baldwin pushed this guy around? And is there a jury in the world who would side with Alec Baldwin?

Chrissy Teigen is a great cook (she learned from the best-- her mom), and now she's joined YouTube so she can bring us more of her cooking tips. She has a laminated menu for her daughter, so she can choose what she'd like to eat? The best part about the menu? There's a price list at the bottom!