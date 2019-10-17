Dirty on the :30: Megyn Kelly Calls Out NBC Over Matt Lauer Scandal

Megyn Kelly has branded disgraced former Today show host Matt Lauer a sexual predator.

She called out NBC and said if they have nothing to hide, why not release all the women accusing Lauer of misconduct from their nondisclosure agreements, so they can talk about their situation with him.

Video of Megyn Kelly joins Tucker Carlson in first interview since leaving NBC

Will she call out Fox News next? Not likely.

A couple of the journalists who helped bring down Harvey Weinstein pointed out that these nondisclosure agreements are part of the problem, because instead of helping women speak out, they're encouraging them to stay silent and take a payment.

Speaking of Fox News, the new movie Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie documents the scandals at Fox News.

Video of Bombshell (2019 Movie) New Trailer — Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie

Actress Helen Hunt was hospitalized after the SUV she was in flipped over when it was t-boned in Los Angeles. She's apparently all right, but was among a number of people taken to a local hospital.

Katy Perry has new music that has a different feel than most of her songs. Here's "Harleys in Hawaii":