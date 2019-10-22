Dirty on the :30: Miley Cyrus Upsets LGBTQ Community

Miley Cyrus is in hot water again because she took to Instagram to talk about after she'd smoked a ton of pot. She said she found a man, while seemingly throwing ex-husband Liam Hemsworth under the bus. She also said she only liked girls "for a minute," which has bothered some members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Monica Lewinsky is producing a documentary on public shaming in conjunction with HBO. Who would know better than her, the so-called person zero for public shaming in the Internet Age? She only recently came back to public life back in 2014, so it seems appropriate that she's the one that's at the forefront of this movement. Monica teamed up with Vanity Fair in the past, she's doing a lot of self-analysis, and she's doing more than just blaming people. This should be an interesting documentary

Mitt Romney has an alter ego! Pierre Delecto is the account he set up so he can monitor other political accounts, as well as his grandkids.