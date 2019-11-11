Dirty on the :30: Oprah's Favorite Things Are...

Oprah's favorite things list is a staple of holiday gift giving, especially since starting last year she started getting a little bit more affordable with her picks.

The highest priced item on this year's list is a Peloton style bike, and even that's only $2,000. Maybe we can actually get something off the list this year!

The Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List Is Here! See all 79 items—plus a special bonus item @oprah decided to add just YESTERDAY! #OprahsFavoriteThings https://t.co/bUdcG0u4UX — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) November 8, 2019

It's award show season, and the People's Choice Awards went down over the weekend. Olivia Colman-- who will play the Queen in The Crown and won for her role in The Favourite-- said she can't remember winning for The Favourite, because she was completely blotto. We thought she was just nervous, but it turns out she was hammered!

Video of Olivia Colman wins Best Actress

People were mommy-shaming Meghan Markle when she came to visit Serena Williams during the U.S. Open this year, accusing her of abandoning her baby. But Serena let it slip in an interview that Meghan actually brought Archie with her and Serena got a chance to meet Archie in New York. In your face, British tabloids!

Madonna is getting sued for being perpetually late to her own concerts. Her response? "The Queen is never late."