Dirty on the :30: Prince Harry Flies Commercial

OMG-- Prince Harry flew commercial. He was headed over to Japan for the Rugby World Finals between England and South Africa, and he wasn't flying in first class. People spotted him and put it up on Twitter. One woman called him breathtaking. Harry was in a premium economy seat, so he did paid extra for the leg room. If you remember, Meghan and Harry were taking heat for their work regarding climate change and being responsible, while taking private jets everywhere. So he listened to the criticism. And good for him, getting those frequent flyer miles.

The Masked Singer is coming back after two weeks off due to the World Series. They have some really good singers, but we're forgetting who everybody is, because it's been gone so long. They'll have two back to back episodes, and two celebrity unmaskings tonight.

The episodes start tonight at 8pm on Fox.

Anthony Mackie got secretly married... AND divorced and we haven't heard about it until now. Anthony-- who played Falcon in The Avengers movies-- married his high school sweetheart and didn't tell anybody, including his castmates. News didn't come out until months after they were married. And when they recently got divorced, it took another another couple of months for that news to go public.