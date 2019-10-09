Dirty On The :30: Put Your Phone Away For Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams has a short fuse, and it got set off when someone in her audience pulled out a cell phone.

She yelled at an audience member for pulling out her phone, and started to go into a rant, but stopped herself and kindly asked the audience member to put their phone away during the taping. It seemed like she knew she would have gone viral if she flipped out.

Video of Wendy Williams slams audience member for using phone | ABC News

Yesterday, the news was all about Nick Jonas joining The Voice next season, but now people are asking about the other development-- what happened to Gwen Stefani? It was apparently not a breakup and there was no bad blood between her and anyone on the show. The Voice tries to enlist artists when they're on hiatus or taking a break from music, and then giving them time off to tour and record. Gwen is going off to do her residency in Las Vegas during next season's production, while Nick Jonas will have just wrapped up his big tour with the Jonas Brothers.