Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift Cleared To Perform at AMAs

Just in time, Taylor Swift has been cleared to perform at the AMAs. She came to an agreement with Big Machine and Dick Clark Productions, who are putting on the show. Taylor can perform, and will be allowed to stream the performance on mutually agreed upon platforms after the performance is over, which was the whole hang up. We wonder what Dick Clark would say about all this, if he were still alive? He was famously outspoken about artists' rights.

Kylie Jenner sold a $600 million share of her company, so 51 percent is now owned by Coty Cosmetics, which is a lower end brand of cosmetics. They're still going to sell Kylie's high end brand at luxury department stores and online digital platforms, and the plan is to take it worldwide. Coty has a good worldwide distribution.

Spoiler Alert! It was a tough week for James Van Der Beek on Dancing with the Stars. He was sent home, and he also announced that his wife had a miscarriage. Ally Brooke did one of the sweetest things, trying to give her votes to James, even though she was in the bottom. She was saved from elimination... we still don't know why she's on the bottom, she's one of the best dancers on the show.

Video of Semi-Finals Elimination - Dancing with the Stars

Jennifer Lopez has another accolade to add to her resume-- she's been named one of GQ's Men of the Year. How did she do that???