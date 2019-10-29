Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift Involved In Another Lawsuit

Taylor Swift is involved in yet another lawsuit. This is the case where the judge kicked out the lawsuit against her for "Shake It Off" over the lyric "Players gonna play, Haters gonna hate." The decision at the time was, there was no copyright on that phrase, so Taylor was in the clear. However now, an appeal to the judge said in order to make that decision, they need to bring the case to a jury, so it looks like it's going back to trial. Taylor Swift would have to pay the guy a whole bunch of back money because that song has been around for a while. Of course, even if that happened, Taylor would be fine.

John Legend's A Legendary Christmas came out in 2018, but the deluxe version is hitting stores and streaming on November 8th. It's going to feature a rendition of "Baby It's Cold Outside" with Kelly Clarkson, where they've modernized the lyrics so that it's not so, um, sexual assault-ish. It sounds like it's gonna be pretty tongue-in-cheek, but some folks are certainly going to get angry by it.