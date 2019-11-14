Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift Teases New 'Cats' Song

Taylor Swift gave a little tease of music from the upcoming live action movie Cats. It's called "Beautiful Ghosts," and the full song will drop tonight at midnight.

She wrote the song with Andrew Lloyd Webber, who wrote the original stage production. That's cool!

Kanye West is stirring up a frenzy in advance of his appearance at Joel Osteen's megachurch this Sunday. It's expected to draw an overflow crowd, and they're now giving away free tickets to the first 45,000 takers, which is an indicator of how many people will be in attendance. No word on what the convenience fees will be on those free tickets.

Jennifer Lopez was talking about her early career, when she was playing a role that reuired nudity. During costume fitting, the director (who she did not name) said he wanted to see her nude then and there, when they were not filming. J.Lo said her "Bronx came out" and she clapped back at the guy said she didn't have to show him anything until the cameras were rolling. Good for her for standing up for herself! It's a shame, though, that it must have made filming the scene more uncomfortable, knowing this creep was the one behind the camera.

On The Masked Singer last night, the Lady Bug was unmasked.

SPOILER ALERT!!!!!

Video of The Ladybug Is Revealed | Season 2 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER

It was Kelly Osbourne!