Dirty on the :30: Tom Hanks and Mr. Rogers Are Related!

Tom Hanks plays Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day In The neighborhood, coming out on November 22nd. Tom and his wife Rita Wilson were caught on the red carpet at an advance screening by a reporter from Access Hollywood, who asked if Tom was aware he's actually related to Mr. Rogers. Tom and Rita were blown away by the reveal, based on information from ancestry.com, that he and Fred Rogers are sixth cousins.

The Fall finale of This Is Us is tonight, and Tobey is looking really fit these days. That's a source of contention in his relationship with Kate relationship, because she is still struggling with overeating. Chrissy Metz promised there would be more drama to come from the couple's separate journeys.

Felicity Huffman continues to prove that she has a great attitude about everything. She has to do 250 hours of community service as a result of her conviction. She already did the jail time, has to pay the $30,000 dollar fine, and will be on one year probation, but she was seen bringing cupcakes to her community service. And she was doing it with a smile.